Welcome to Geneva
The headquarters of the World Trade Organization, World Health Organization, International Committee of the Red Cross, the second-largest branches of the United Nations and World Bank (among some 200-odd international organisations, including not-for-profits) are here, along with the overload of luxury hotels, boutiques, jewellers, restaurants and chocolatiers accompanying them.
Beneath this flawless exterior, lies a fascinating rough-cut diamond, peopled by artists and activists educated in international schools, drifters and denizens. Geneva's counter-culture dwells in Les Grottes, the Quartier des Pâquis and along the post-industrial Rhône where neighbourhood bars hum with attitude and energy. This is the Geneva of the 'real' Genevois…or as close as you'll get to it.
Book your tour to include the services of an expert guide to enjoy your trip to the full, then hop aboard your air-conditioned coach in central Geneva and enjoy an unforgettable 90-minute drive through the picturesque Arve Valley to Chamonix. Situated at the foot of majestic Mont Blanc — the highest peak in both the Alps and Western Europe at 15,780 feet (4,800 meters) — Chamonix is widely considered France’s most iconic Alpine town. For your Chamonix and Mont Blanc day trip, choose from the tour options below.
We will first visit the chocolate factory of Broc (Nestlé - Cailler) where you can taste his famous chocolate and understand how chocolate is so famous in Switzerland. Will then continue our gastronomic discovery in a cheese-dairy where you will sample some local manufactured cheese. Then you will have some free time in the village of Gruyeres to relax or visit his castle overhanging the entire Gruyere region. The village from the middle age will charm you with its picturesque architecture. Next we will catch the Panoramic Golden Express, this train passes above the Lake Leman and permits to enjoy the panoramic view on the beautiful countryside around the lake.
Begin with a comfortable coach ride from Geneva and drive through the Vaud countryside, where you'll have a photo stop in Lausanne, the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee.Then continue to Vevey and discover Chaplin’s world: a site dedicated to Charlie Chaplin, the artist and man. Embark on an extraordinary adventure across time and through the magical world of cinema. Learn more about one of the most surprising artists of the 20th century through the sets of his greatest films at the Hollywood-style studio. Next, jump on an open trolley tour through the World Heritage Site of Lavaux. Also called 'the wine road,' this road is part of the famous grand tour of Switzerland: a vineyard region with terraces. You will have a break in the middle of the vines to taste some local products such as cheese, wine, or grape juice. Just before lunch (own expense), take a tour of Vevey city, Nestlé headquarters, and the covered market.In the afternoon, board an old steamer boat and cruise across scenic Lake Geneva. You will arrive to the Castle of Chillon, the most visited castle in Switzerland, from the 11th century. Chateau de Chillon has a beautiful location on a small island in the far western end of Lake Geneva between Montreux and Villeneuve. This romantic castle was long of strategic importance in controlling trade in the Lake Geneva region, and its dungeons inspired Lord Byron. Your last stop will be in Montreux, a glamorous tourist resort. Learn about all the great artists who have visited this place, such as Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald, BB King, Ray Charles, and more. The emblem of the city is the statue of Freddie Mercury, who lived several years in Montreux and recorded his last album with the group Queen in the Mountain Studio, which is in the Montreux Casino. You will have the chance to visit Queen’s old studio and wander through the streets full of fancy shops and landmarks of the famous jazz festival.After a full day of sightseeing, your tour will conclude with the ride back to Geneva.
Departing from a convenient, central location, you'll enjoy a relaxing tour around Geneva's famous attractions by coach. You'll see popular sites including the Geneva Fountain (Jet d'Eau), an impressive feature that jets water to an altitude of approximately 140 meters (459 feet), besides the equally intriguing Geneva Flower Clock (Horloge Fleurie). Have your camera poised to take photos of the stunning dial that hovers over circular flowerbeds in Geneva's English Garden.Your Geneva City Tour will continue with a tramway tour through the city's narrow streets and alleyways. You'll learn about Geneva's rich history as you travel by unique tram around Geneva's Old Town.Before returning to central Geneva, your tour will end with a 50-minute cruise around Lake Geneva, often referred to as Europe's most spectacular lake. Sit back and relax while taking in views of Geneva's UN building, the Castle of Bellerive and the water fountain. Lake Geneva is framed by the beautiful, snow-capped Alps, so seeing simply the mountains themselves are a fantastic highlight in their own right.
Geneva is a global city, home to many international groups, UN agency headquarters and other diplomatic organizations. On this brief city sightseeing tour, your local tour guide will show you where many of these famous organizations are housed, and introduce you to Geneva’s top sights, like the Jet d'Eau on Lake Geneva.You’ll tour the city on a bus, and go for a ride on a mini-train to get a taste of Geneva's history. Then, your friendly local guide will lead you around Geneva’s Old Town, entertaining you with facts about Swiss history.Please note: The mini-train will not operate in January and February due to cold weather conditions
After boarding an air-conditioned coach in Geneva in the morning, relax on an unforgettable 1.5-hour drive across the Switzerland-France border and through the picturesque Arve Valley to Chamonix. This stunning Alpine village is situated at the foot of majestic Mont Blanc, the highest peak in Europe at 15,780 feet (4,800 meters). Choose from three tour options below. Each include round-trip coach transport, with a local assistant on board to answer any questions you have. On arrival in Chamonix, you are free to explore as you wish until you need to meet your coach at the agreed departure time later in the day.Transport Only (6 hours)For those crunched for time (or scared of heights), this half-day option is ideal. When you arrive in Chamonix, you'll have the rest of the morning to explore independently. Enjoy picturesque mountain views around every corner as you discover the town’s many delights, such as Parc Loisir, Musée Alpin, Lac Gaillands and Atelier Les Racines. Cozy up at a typical French bistro or chic Alpine chalet to indulge in the satisfying Savoyard specialty: fondue. Board the coach in the afternoon for the ride back to Geneva. Aerial Cable Car (6 hours)This option includes a ticket for the famous Aiguille du Midi cable car. Ride up to 12,605 feet (3,842 meters) to a landing of permanent snow and ice, where you’ll be treated to jaw-dropping panoramas of Mont Blanc and the surrounding French, Swiss and Italian Alps. On a clear day, you may even see the Matterhorn; an icon of Switzerland. Sip hot chocolate or enjoy a meal at one of the highest restaurants in the world, overlooking the snow-capped peaks.Re-board the coach at midday for the drive back to Geneva.Aerial Cable Car and Glacier Train (10 hours)Enjoy an action-packed day in the Alps with this independent full-day option — the complete experience! Explore the beautiful town of Chamonix then head for the Aiguille du Midi cable car and admire the incredible views from the ride. Before or after this, depending on your schedule, hop on the Montenvers railway and ride up to Mer de Glace. Descend by gondola onto the glacier, where you can walk through ice caves that are carved out into the heart of the ice.You also now have the possibility to add lunch to your tour!Starter: buffet of salads, bread and soup Main course: choose chicken or fish with vegetables or veggie dishDessert of the day: varies depending on the dayRe-board the coach in the evening for the drive back to Geneva.