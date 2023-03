Contemporary art and installation lovers will enjoy this open-air sculpture park about 12km west of Delémont between the villages of Séprais and Boécourt. Accessible any time, the 'gallery' consists of three well-marked paths, the longest being a 3km loop from through the sculpture fields.

To reach Boécourt, catch a local train from Delémont to Glovelier (Sfr5.20, 10 minutes) from where it's a pleasant 1.6km walk or taxi ride (Sfr10 to Sfr12, 10 minutes) to the village.