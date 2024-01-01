Bern is home to 11 decorative 16th-century fountains depicting historic and folkloric characters. The most famous is Kindlifresserbrunnen (Ogre Fountain), which depicts a giant snacking on children. The other fountains are located along Marktgasse, as it becomes Kramgasse and Gerechtigkeitsgasse.
Bern
