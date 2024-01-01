Kindlifresserbrunnen

Bern

Bern is home to 11 decorative 16th-century fountains depicting historic and folkloric characters. The most famous is Kindlifresserbrunnen (Ogre Fountain), which depicts a giant snacking on children. The other fountains are located along Marktgasse, as it becomes Kramgasse and Gerechtigkeitsgasse.

  • Paul Klee Centre.

    Zentrum Paul Klee

    1.26 MILES

    Bern’s answer to the Guggenheim, Renzo Piano’s architecturally bold, 150m-long wave-like edifice houses an exhibition space that showcases rotating works…

  • Rooftops in the old town district of Bern.

    Berner Altstadt

    0.09 MILES

    Bern’s flag-bedecked medieval centre has 6km of covered arcades and cellar shops and bars descending from the streets. After a devastating fire in 1405,…

  • Tympanum of the St Nicolas cathedral in the city of Fribourg, Switzerland showing the scene of the Last Judgment.

    Cathédrale St Nicolas de Fribourg

    16.67 MILES

    Before entering this brooding 13th-century Gothic cathedral, contemplate the main portal with its 15th-century sculptured portrayal of the Last Judgment…

  • 514866764 Architecture; Bern; Bern Canton; Bern-Mittelland; Blue; Construction Industry; Downtown District; Dusk; Europe; Famous Place; Photography; Business Finance and Industry; Capital Cities; City; City Street; Cityscape; Clock; Clock Tower; Color Image; Night; No People; Old Town; Outdoors; Zytglogge; Gate; History; Horizontal; Illuminated; Street; Switzerland; Tower; Town Square; Medieval; Morning; Traffic; Travel; Travel Destinations; Twilight; UNESCO; UNESCO World Heritage Site; Urban Skyline; Zytglogge clock tower lit up at night, in Bern.

    Zytglogge

    0.05 MILES

    Bern’s most famous Old Town sight, this ornate clock tower once formed part of the city’s western gate (1191–1256). Crowds congregate to watch its…

  • Thun Castle in Switzerland.

    Schloss Thun

    15.62 MILES

    Sitting on a hilltop and looking proudly back on 900 years of history, Schloss Thun is the castle of your wildest fairy-tale dreams, crowned by a riot of…

  • Ruins of the roman theatre of Aventicum in Avenches, Switzerland.

    Aventicum

    19.69 MILES

    This collection of Roman ruins – the foundations of former structures, buildings and fortifications just outside Avenches' medieval Old Town – is best…

  • Maison Cailler

    Maison Cailler

    28.55 MILES

    Cailler has been making chocolate since 1825, and its entertaining factory tours take visitors on an extravagant twirl through chocolate history, made…

  • Museum für Kommunikation

    Museum für Kommunikation

    0.47 MILES

    Fresh from extensive renovation and expansion, Bern's Museum of Communication reopened its doors in August 2017. Occupying almost 2000 sq metres of…

