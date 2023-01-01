Home of the Swiss Federal Assembly, the Florentine-style Bundeshaus (1902) contains statues of the nation’s founding fathers, a stained-glass dome adorned with cantonal emblems and a 214-bulb chandelier. When parliament is in recess, there are 45-minute tours (in English at 2pm every other Saturday; reserve ahead). During parliamentary sessions, bring official ID to watch from the public gallery. The adjacent Bundesplatz features a fountain comprising 26 illuminated water jets, representing every Swiss canton; it's the perfect summertime playground for kids.