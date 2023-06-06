Bern

Wandering through the picture-postcard, Unesco World Heritage–listed Old Town, with its provincial, laid-back air, it's hard to believe that Bern (Berne in French) is the capital of Switzerland.

  • Rooftops in the old town district of Bern.

    Berner Altstadt

    Bern

    Bern’s flag-bedecked medieval centre has 6km of covered arcades and cellar shops and bars descending from the streets. After a devastating fire in 1405,…

  • Paul Klee Centre.

    Zentrum Paul Klee

    Bern

    Bern’s answer to the Guggenheim, Renzo Piano’s architecturally bold, 150m-long wave-like edifice houses an exhibition space that showcases rotating works…

    Zytglogge

    Bern

    Bern’s most famous Old Town sight, this ornate clock tower once formed part of the city’s western gate (1191–1256). Crowds congregate to watch its…

  • Museum für Kommunikation

    Museum für Kommunikation

    Bern

    Fresh from extensive renovation and expansion, Bern's Museum of Communication reopened its doors in August 2017. Occupying almost 2000 sq metres of…

  • Historisches Museum Bern

    Historisches Museum Bern

    Bern

    Tapestries, diptychs and other treasures vividly illustrate Bernese history from the Stone Age to the 20th century in this marvellous castle-like edifice,…

  • Kunstmuseum

    Kunstmuseum

    Bern

    Bern's Museum of Fine Arts houses Switzerland’s oldest permanent collection, ranging from an exquisite early Renaissance Madonna and Child by Fra Angelico…

  • Bern Old Town with Gothic Munster (Cathedral) in background.

    Münster

    Bern

    Bern’s 15th-century Gothic cathedral boasts Switzerland’s loftiest spire (100m); climb the 344-step spiral staircase for vertiginous views. Coming down,…

  • BärenPark

    BärenPark

    Bern

    A popular etymological theory is that Bern got its name from the bear (Bär in German), when the city’s founder, Berthold V, duke of Zähringen, snagged one…

Articles

Latest stories from Bern

Rear view of three hikers hiking beneath rock overhang, Fil de Cassons, Segnesboden, Graubunden, Switzerland

Hiking

Switzerland debuts a stunning multi-day hike just in time for summer: your guide to ViaBerna

May 24, 2022 • 2 min read

