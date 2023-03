This 2017 museum in Mariannelund (20km west of Vimmerby) explores the history of film in Småland with a definite angle on Pippi's adventures on celluloid. We're talking about Sweden's favourite Pippi Longstocking here, created by author Astrid Lindgren in 1944, if you weren't in the know. Since her 1969 feature film debut, 13-episodes of a TV series were made for Swedish TV and she has appeared in a variety of other animated incarnations from around the world.