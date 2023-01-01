In Astrid Lindgrens Värld, actresses dressed as Pippi (complete with gravity-defying pigtails) sing and dance their way around the 100 buildings and settings (you read that right) from Astrid Lindgren's Pippi Longstocking books – it's a theme park for rebels, kids, the young at heart and die-hard Pippi Longstocking fans. Prices drop outside peak season as there are fewer activities and theatre performances. The park is 1.5km from central Vimmerby – about 15 minutes' walk.

There’s a reasonably priced restaurant and fast-food joint and coffee shops in the park. Dedicated fans can crash at the on-site campground.