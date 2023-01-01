Astrid Lindgrens Näs is a fascinating cultural centre set on the farm in which Lindgren, author of the world-bestselling Pippi Longstocking books, grew up. There’s a permanent exhibition about the writer’s life and temporary exhibitions inspired by Lindgren’s stories and legacy. The real highlight are the 30-minute guided tours of Lindgren’s faithfully restored childhood home. Book in advance.

Guides bring the place to life with entertaining anecdotes, which you can ponder over a decent coffee and a book at the centre’s cafe and gift shop, or just stoll around the beautiful gardens. When you’ve reached ginger-plait overload, wander down Storgatan for a fix of quaint 18th- and 19th-century wooden abodes.