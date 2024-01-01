Båtmansstugorna

Småland

LoginSave

Wander amongst picture perfect former ferrymen’s cottages from the 1740s in this little square with a cafe and a few boutiques.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Astrid Lindgrens Näs

    Astrid Lindgrens Näs

    29.62 MILES

    Astrid Lindgrens Näs is a fascinating cultural centre set on the farm in which Lindgren, author of the world-bestselling Pippi Longstocking books, grew up…

  • St Petri Kyrka

    St Petri Kyrka

    0.21 MILES

    This stunning church is a dramatic mass of spires and buttresses that seem to point forever upwards, which seems fitting if St Petri (St Peter) is the one…

  • Västerviks Museum

    Västerviks Museum

    0.63 MILES

    Displays at this museum, just north of the tourist office, cover the town’s history. You’ll also find Unos Torn, an 18m-high lookout tower with…

  • St Gertruds Kyrka

    St Gertruds Kyrka

    0.32 MILES

    St Gertruds Kyrka dates from 1433 and has taken lightning strikes and riots in its stride.

  • Aspagården

    Aspagården

    0.36 MILES

    Dating from the 17th century, this is the oldest wooden house in town.

View more attractions

Nearby Småland attractions

1. St Petri Kyrka

0.21 MILES

This stunning church is a dramatic mass of spires and buttresses that seem to point forever upwards, which seems fitting if St Petri (St Peter) is the one…

2. St Gertruds Kyrka

0.32 MILES

St Gertruds Kyrka dates from 1433 and has taken lightning strikes and riots in its stride.

3. Aspagården

0.36 MILES

Dating from the 17th century, this is the oldest wooden house in town.

4. Västerviks Museum

0.63 MILES

Displays at this museum, just north of the tourist office, cover the town’s history. You’ll also find Unos Torn, an 18m-high lookout tower with…

5. Astrid Lindgrens Näs

29.62 MILES

Astrid Lindgrens Näs is a fascinating cultural centre set on the farm in which Lindgren, author of the world-bestselling Pippi Longstocking books, grew up…