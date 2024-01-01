Wander amongst picture perfect former ferrymen’s cottages from the 1740s in this little square with a cafe and a few boutiques.
Båtmansstugorna
Småland
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.62 MILES
Astrid Lindgrens Näs is a fascinating cultural centre set on the farm in which Lindgren, author of the world-bestselling Pippi Longstocking books, grew up…
0.21 MILES
This stunning church is a dramatic mass of spires and buttresses that seem to point forever upwards, which seems fitting if St Petri (St Peter) is the one…
0.63 MILES
Displays at this museum, just north of the tourist office, cover the town’s history. You’ll also find Unos Torn, an 18m-high lookout tower with…
0.32 MILES
St Gertruds Kyrka dates from 1433 and has taken lightning strikes and riots in its stride.
0.36 MILES
Dating from the 17th century, this is the oldest wooden house in town.
Nearby Småland attractions
0.21 MILES
This stunning church is a dramatic mass of spires and buttresses that seem to point forever upwards, which seems fitting if St Petri (St Peter) is the one…
0.32 MILES
St Gertruds Kyrka dates from 1433 and has taken lightning strikes and riots in its stride.
0.36 MILES
Dating from the 17th century, this is the oldest wooden house in town.
0.63 MILES
Displays at this museum, just north of the tourist office, cover the town’s history. You’ll also find Unos Torn, an 18m-high lookout tower with…
29.62 MILES
Astrid Lindgrens Näs is a fascinating cultural centre set on the farm in which Lindgren, author of the world-bestselling Pippi Longstocking books, grew up…