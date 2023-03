The Skurugata Nature Reserve, 13km northeast of Eksjö, is centred on a peculiar 800m-long fissure in the rocks. Its sides tower to 56m, yet in places the fissure is only 7m wide. In times past, the ravine was believed to harbour trolls and thieves. The nearby hill of Skuruhatt (337m) offers impressive forest views. You’ll need your own transport to get here.