Award-winning Eksjö Museum tells the town’s story from the 15th century onward. The top floor is devoted to local Albert Engström (1869–1940), renowned for his burlesque, satirical cartoons. Eksjö was once known as the ‘Hussar Town’, and the region’s long-standing military connections are also explored at the museum. The town hosts a tattoo in early August, complete with plenty of military pomp and circumstance.