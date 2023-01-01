Square-jawed men going hunting while their wives snuggle up to sewing machines: the Husqvarna Fabriksmuseum conjures up a vivid 1950s world and while that world might not be a picture of gender equality today, it is nonetheless intrinsic to our histories. This atmospheric museum in Huskvarna charts the company’s rise as an arms manufacturer before diverting into more wholesome developments such as motorbikes, microwaves and sewing machines. It's got a wonderfully authentic feel – fans of retro design could spend hours here.