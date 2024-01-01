Several sweet-makers in Gränna have kitchens where you can watch the town’s trademark red-and-white peppermint polkagris (rock candy) being made, but this place, directly opposite Turistbyrå Gränna, is the best known. The hard candy is made from an original 19th-century recipe comprising only sugar, water, vinegar and natural peppermint oil.
Grenna Polkagriskokeri
Småland
