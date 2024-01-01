Grenna Polkagriskokeri

Småland

LoginSave

Several sweet-makers in Gränna have kitchens where you can watch the town’s trademark red-and-white peppermint polkagris (rock candy) being made, but this place, directly opposite Turistbyrå Gränna, is the best known. The hard candy is made from an original 19th-century recipe comprising only sugar, water, vinegar and natural peppermint oil.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Exterior of Factory Museum Husqvarna.

    Husqvarna Fabriksmuseum

    17.58 MILES

    Square-jawed men going hunting while their wives snuggle up to sewing machines: the Husqvarna Fabriksmuseum conjures up a vivid 1950s world and while that…

  • Upptech

    Upptech

    20.05 MILES

    Jönköping's science museum makes for an interesting and fun day out for inquisitive adults, though it's definitely geared towards the younger generation…

  • Rökstenen

    Rökstenen

    22.4 MILES

    Sweden’s most famous rune stone, the 9th-century Rökstenen, is near the church at Rök (just off the E4 on the road to Heda and Alvastra, 25km from…

  • Tändsticksmuseet

    Tändsticksmuseet

    19.96 MILES

    Apparently ‘the only match museum in the world’, Tändsticksmuseet, in an old match factory, deals with this practical Swedish invention. It’s quite an eye…

  • Jönköpings Läns Museum

    Jönköpings Läns Museum

    19.88 MILES

    Visiting and permanent exhibitions cover local history and contemporary culture, but the best reason for coming here is to see the haunting fantasy works…

  • Tåkern Nature Reserve

    Tåkern Nature Reserve

    23.53 MILES

    Situated adjacent to the striking Väversunda kyrka, this nature reserve and lake pulls in a diverse cast of birds. The adjacent visitor centre has plenty…

  • Väversunda kyrka

    Väversunda kyrka

    24.18 MILES

    Located 15km southwest of Vadstena, just beyond the tiny hamlet of Skedet, this bizarre-looking church contains some interesting 13th-century wall…

View more attractions

Nearby Småland attractions

2. Husqvarna Fabriksmuseum

17.58 MILES

Square-jawed men going hunting while their wives snuggle up to sewing machines: the Husqvarna Fabriksmuseum conjures up a vivid 1950s world and while that…

3. Smedbyn i Huskvarna

17.73 MILES

This atmospheric little lane of Falu-red houses converted into primarily private galleries and craft boutiques, all selling their wares, makes for an…

4. Jönköpings Läns Museum

19.88 MILES

Visiting and permanent exhibitions cover local history and contemporary culture, but the best reason for coming here is to see the haunting fantasy works…

5. Tändsticksmuseet

19.96 MILES

Apparently ‘the only match museum in the world’, Tändsticksmuseet, in an old match factory, deals with this practical Swedish invention. It’s quite an eye…

6. Radio Museum

20.01 MILES

Located on Tändstickgrand, the Radio Museum boasts over 1000 retro radio sets and related memorabilia. The museum has a real 'step back in time' feel with…

7. Upptech

20.05 MILES

Jönköping's science museum makes for an interesting and fun day out for inquisitive adults, though it's definitely geared towards the younger generation…

8. Rökstenen

22.4 MILES

Sweden’s most famous rune stone, the 9th-century Rökstenen, is near the church at Rök (just off the E4 on the road to Heda and Alvastra, 25km from…