Jönköping's science museum makes for an interesting and fun day out for inquisitive adults, though it's definitely geared towards the younger generation. The impressive 1.7-sq-km of hands-on exhibits includes a Lego Mindstorm area (programmable Lego bots!) and a miniature electric-car driving course for youngsters. Although the language is predominantly Swedish, most exhibits are quite hands-on in approach and challenge the visitor to 'figure things out'. If you get stuck, friendly staff speak beautiful English.