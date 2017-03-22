Malmö Self-Guided Food Tour

Falafel à la Malmö and Taco’s on local raw materials. Social Eatery in Malmö takes the diversity of Street Food and creates a social meeting place for all occasions. They offer a mix of food, drinks, street culture and lifestyle along some of the world's best coastlines and cities. With its own marinades, glazes, and spicy condiments they create intense flavors. Expect a taste explosion and the opportunity to meet lots of nice people. At the Green Food market you will find Scandinavia's widest range of natural and organic products. Their vision is that the food should be free of chemicals and artificial additives. The non-organic food items are carefully selected so that you as a customer can feel safe and confident in whatever you purchase. Their goal is to offer healthy products and information to help you live a healthier life. This fantastic place is situated just beside Turning Torso, Malmö's highest building. Be inspired by meat dishes from Skåne. Freshly baked sourdough bread made with organic flour and a wide range of delicious oils, salts, vinegars and more. A peaceful and harmonious environment where you can enjoy a good lunch. Greek Restaurant is located in the heart of ‘Slottstaden’ (castle town) a few steps away from the sea. Here you’ll enjoy Greek specialties and delicacies from the Mediterranean. The homemade tzatziki is a must. Discover the "Swedish Fika" in Limhamn. Everything here is locally baked and cooked with love and fresh ingredients. They serve everything from breakfast porridge and sandwiches to lunches and the real ‘Swedish fika’. It is suitable for the whole family. The local fish market "Fiskehoddorna", which is also K-marked, is Malmö region's largest marketplace for fresh fish and seafood. All the fishes are caught by local fishermen and have the highest quality seafood from Öresund and the west coast. Try one of their delicious dishes such as pickled herring, a smoked salmon, or an eel from their own smokehouses. Choose to walk, bike, or use public transportation on this self-guided tour.