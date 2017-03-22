Welcome to Malmö
'The bridge', connecting the city to cool-cat Copenhagen's downtown and busy international airport, has helped forge a dynamic urban conglomeration. This, and the fact that Germany is just a short hop across the Baltic, helps explain why more than 150 nationalities call Malmö home.
It's no wonder then that Malmö is so fabulously worldly – Middle Eastern markets, Italian coffee culture, edgy international eateries and cruisy, chic bars counter its intrinsic Nordic reserve, while its classical and contemporary fine-arts and theatre scenes are thriving.
Top experiences in Malmö
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Malmö activities
Malmö Self-Guided Food Tour
Falafel à la Malmö and Taco’s on local raw materials. Social Eatery in Malmö takes the diversity of Street Food and creates a social meeting place for all occasions. They offer a mix of food, drinks, street culture and lifestyle along some of the world's best coastlines and cities. With its own marinades, glazes, and spicy condiments they create intense flavors. Expect a taste explosion and the opportunity to meet lots of nice people. At the Green Food market you will find Scandinavia's widest range of natural and organic products. Their vision is that the food should be free of chemicals and artificial additives. The non-organic food items are carefully selected so that you as a customer can feel safe and confident in whatever you purchase. Their goal is to offer healthy products and information to help you live a healthier life. This fantastic place is situated just beside Turning Torso, Malmö's highest building. Be inspired by meat dishes from Skåne. Freshly baked sourdough bread made with organic flour and a wide range of delicious oils, salts, vinegars and more. A peaceful and harmonious environment where you can enjoy a good lunch. Greek Restaurant is located in the heart of ‘Slottstaden’ (castle town) a few steps away from the sea. Here you’ll enjoy Greek specialties and delicacies from the Mediterranean. The homemade tzatziki is a must. Discover the "Swedish Fika" in Limhamn. Everything here is locally baked and cooked with love and fresh ingredients. They serve everything from breakfast porridge and sandwiches to lunches and the real ‘Swedish fika’. It is suitable for the whole family. The local fish market "Fiskehoddorna", which is also K-marked, is Malmö region's largest marketplace for fresh fish and seafood. All the fishes are caught by local fishermen and have the highest quality seafood from Öresund and the west coast. Try one of their delicious dishes such as pickled herring, a smoked salmon, or an eel from their own smokehouses. Choose to walk, bike, or use public transportation on this self-guided tour.
Malmo Private Bike Tour
How was Malmö saved by the Boston Tea Party and how does the Tree of Heaven smell? The popular City Tour takes you to Malmö's landmarks as well as to the city's more unknown and undiscovered parts, showing what Malmö is and has been for a kind of town in the process. In difference to many big cities that have always been influential and thriving, Malmö had both ups with influence and prosperity and downs when the the town was half depopulated. During the tour you will learn about how Malmö fought for survival, combined with tales on different topics such as history, politics, culture, sports, architectures and nature.During the tour we see all the major sights of Malmö, including the landmark Turning Torso, the Öresund Bridge, Malmö City Hall, the Church of St Peter, the Kings Park, the People's Park and Möllan area, Malmö Castle and more.This tour is between 2 and 2.5 hours in length and runs about 12km through Malmö. The pace is easy to allow everyone to keep up.
Low Cost Private Transfer From Malmö Sturup Airport to Copenhagen City - One Way
Do not worry about finding your way to the taxi’s while carrying a big luggage as your private driver will be waiting for you in the arrival terminal holding a sign with your name on it. The driver will monitor your flight in case of delay. Once you arrived he will assist with your luggage and lead you to the car. After you and the driver double-checked the destination you provided us with he will take you straight to your destination in Copenhagen. While driving you can enjoy the rural and urban areas of Copenhagen and might pass by the famous Tivoli Gardens or the 17th century Rosenborg Castle. When you book, please provide us with your flight number and full address of your centrally located destination in Copenhagen. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to your private driver.
Low Cost Private Transfer From Malmö Sturup Airport to Malmö City - One Way
Don’t exhaust yourself with delays and problems in public transport. Our driver will be waiting for you at the airport and will bring you to your location in Malmö quick and safe. Once you arrived and found your way to the arrival terminal, you will find your private driver holding a sign with your name on it. In case you are delayed: do not worry, your driver will be monitoring the flight. From here he will assist you with your luggage and lead you to the car. As soon as you and the driver double-checked the destination in Malmö you provided us with he will make sure you arrive there quick and safe. If you are lucky you might even pass by the famous Turning Torso Toweror the beautiful Malmö Castle. To guarantee that no problems will occur we ask you to provide us with your flight number and the address of destination in Malmö. With these details your private driver will monitor your flight and make sure to be there when you arrive. We will supply you with a travel voucher that you can present to your private driver.
Airport Limousine Transfer: Sturup Airport to Malmö City 1-7 passengers
We are dedicated to offer secure, exclusive and reliable ground transportation in all the areas we are operating. We have a modern and updated fleet that consists of the latest and most exclusive Mercedes models from E-Class up to the brand new S-Class, the definition of luxury with exquisite materials and finishes. For larger groups we use the new V-Class or Viano for up to 7 passengers. All our chaffeurs speak fluent english and undergo training to provide our clients the best service level they expect.
First Class Airport Limousine Transfer: Sturup Airport to Malmö City
We are dedicated to offer secure, exclusive and reliable ground transportation in all the areas we are operating. We have a modern and updated fleet that consists of the latest and most exclusive Mercedes models from E-Class up to the brand new S-Class, the definition of luxury with exquisite materials and finishes. All our chauffeurs speak fluent English and undergo training to provide our clients the best service level they expect.