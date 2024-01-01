This small museum charts over 400 years of paper making on the site of Norrköping's first hand paper mill, which began operations in 1633.
Holmens Museum
Småland
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
16.58 MILES
Built between 1630 and 1644, this is one of the best-preserved Renaissance castles in Sweden. Features include three spectacular towers, a moat, and…
24.87 MILES
Located 2km west of the city, this is one of the biggest living-museum villages in Sweden. It’s a gorgeous combo of cobbled streets, picket-fenced gardens…
The innovative Arbetets Museum documents working life. There’s one permanent display about Alva Carlsson, a typical worker in the former cotton mill, and…
0.57 MILES
Overlooking leafy Vasaparken, the city's impressive art gallery boasts a collection of important early-20th-century works, including modernist and cubist…
11.14 MILES
Opened in 1965, Scandinavia’s largest zoo attracts some 750,000 visitors a year who come to visit its 750-odd residents from all climates and continents…
0.05 MILES
Stadsmuseum delves into the town’s industrial past, complete with still-functioning machinery, a great cafe and dynamic temporary exhibitions.
11.65 MILES
This artificial tropical world opposite the entrance to Kolmården Zoo titillates with its motley crew of spiders, sharks, alligators and snakes. It's…
23.8 MILES
Made from blocks of hand-carved limestone, the enormous domkyrka was the country’s largest and most expensive church in the Middle Ages. Its foundations…
Nearby Småland attractions
The innovative Arbetets Museum documents working life. There’s one permanent display about Alva Carlsson, a typical worker in the former cotton mill, and…
0.05 MILES
Stadsmuseum delves into the town’s industrial past, complete with still-functioning machinery, a great cafe and dynamic temporary exhibitions.
0.18 MILES
A fashionable complex of modernised warehouses that's now home to restaurants and cafes. Located in the centre of the city.
0.57 MILES
Overlooking leafy Vasaparken, the city's impressive art gallery boasts a collection of important early-20th-century works, including modernist and cubist…
1.26 MILES
This riverside museum 2km west of the city has fine examples of Bronze Age rock carvings outside and historical artifacts relating to the period inside…
11.14 MILES
Opened in 1965, Scandinavia’s largest zoo attracts some 750,000 visitors a year who come to visit its 750-odd residents from all climates and continents…
11.65 MILES
This artificial tropical world opposite the entrance to Kolmården Zoo titillates with its motley crew of spiders, sharks, alligators and snakes. It's…
16.58 MILES
Built between 1630 and 1644, this is one of the best-preserved Renaissance castles in Sweden. Features include three spectacular towers, a moat, and…