The concrete floor of Sankt Lars Kyrka was built in 1802 above the previous medieval church crypt. There are tours of the crypt on Tuesday at 3pm, where fascinating finds include 11th-century gravestones, a teenager's skeleton (complete with fatal blow to the skull) and fragments of the medieval church’s painted roof tiles.
Sankt Lars Kyrka
Småland
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.03 MILES
Overlooking the lake, and considered one of the finest early Renaissance buildings in the Nordic region, construction commenced on Vadstena Slott, the…
11.9 MILES
Built between 1630 and 1644, this is one of the best-preserved Renaissance castles in Sweden. Features include three spectacular towers, a moat, and…
1.37 MILES
Located 2km west of the city, this is one of the biggest living-museum villages in Sweden. It’s a gorgeous combo of cobbled streets, picket-fenced gardens…
23.56 MILES
The innovative Arbetets Museum documents working life. There’s one permanent display about Alva Carlsson, a typical worker in the former cotton mill, and…
26.78 MILES
The Sancta Birgitta Klostermuseet is in Bjälboättens Palats (a royal residence that became a convent in 1384). It tells the story of St Birgitta’s roller…
22.91 MILES
If you're a rev-head or just a lover of beautiful machines, this vehicle museum in a lovely lakeside spot is a must for its staggering collection of more…
23.67 MILES
Overlooking leafy Vasaparken, the city's impressive art gallery boasts a collection of important early-20th-century works, including modernist and cubist…
26.77 MILES
‘Of plain construction, humble and strong’, the church was built in response to one of St Birgitta’s visions. After its consecration in 1430, Vadstena…
Nearby Småland attractions
0.29 MILES
Made from blocks of hand-carved limestone, the enormous domkyrka was the country’s largest and most expensive church in the Middle Ages. Its foundations…
0.38 MILES
Has a decent European art collection (Cranach’s painting of Eden, Original Sin, is wonderful, with a smiling Eve twiddling her toes), and Swedish art…
1.37 MILES
Located 2km west of the city, this is one of the biggest living-museum villages in Sweden. It’s a gorgeous combo of cobbled streets, picket-fenced gardens…
11.9 MILES
Built between 1630 and 1644, this is one of the best-preserved Renaissance castles in Sweden. Features include three spectacular towers, a moat, and…
22.68 MILES
This riverside museum 2km west of the city has fine examples of Bronze Age rock carvings outside and historical artifacts relating to the period inside…
22.91 MILES
If you're a rev-head or just a lover of beautiful machines, this vehicle museum in a lovely lakeside spot is a must for its staggering collection of more…
23.55 MILES
This small museum charts over 400 years of paper making on the site of Norrköping's first hand paper mill, which began operations in 1633.
23.56 MILES
The innovative Arbetets Museum documents working life. There’s one permanent display about Alva Carlsson, a typical worker in the former cotton mill, and…