Sankt Lars Kyrka

Småland

LoginSave

The concrete floor of Sankt Lars Kyrka was built in 1802 above the previous medieval church crypt. There are tours of the crypt on Tuesday at 3pm, where fascinating finds include 11th-century gravestones, a teenager's skeleton (complete with fatal blow to the skull) and fragments of the medieval church’s painted roof tiles.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Vadstena castle in Sweden.

    Vadstena Slott

    27.03 MILES

    Overlooking the lake, and considered one of the finest early Renaissance buildings in the Nordic region, construction commenced on Vadstena Slott, the…

  • Ekenas castle during fall in the countryside outside Linkoping.

    Ekenäs Slott

    11.9 MILES

    Built between 1630 and 1644, this is one of the best-preserved Renaissance castles in Sweden. Features include three spectacular towers, a moat, and…

  • Gamla Linköping

    Gamla Linköping

    1.37 MILES

    Located 2km west of the city, this is one of the biggest living-museum villages in Sweden. It’s a gorgeous combo of cobbled streets, picket-fenced gardens…

  • Arbetets Museum

    Arbetets Museum

    23.56 MILES

    The innovative Arbetets Museum documents working life. There’s one permanent display about Alva Carlsson, a typical worker in the former cotton mill, and…

  • Sancta Birgitta Klostermuseet

    Sancta Birgitta Klostermuseet

    26.78 MILES

    The Sancta Birgitta Klostermuseet is in Bjälboättens Palats (a royal residence that became a convent in 1384). It tells the story of St Birgitta’s roller…

  • Motala Motor Museum

    Motala Motor Museum

    22.91 MILES

    If you're a rev-head or just a lover of beautiful machines, this vehicle museum in a lovely lakeside spot is a must for its staggering collection of more…

  • Norrköpings konstmuseum

    Norrköpings konstmuseum

    23.67 MILES

    Overlooking leafy Vasaparken, the city's impressive art gallery boasts a collection of important early-20th-century works, including modernist and cubist…

  • Vadstena klosterkyrka

    Vadstena klosterkyrka

    26.77 MILES

    ‘Of plain construction, humble and strong’, the church was built in response to one of St Birgitta’s visions. After its consecration in 1430, Vadstena…

View more attractions

Nearby Småland attractions

1. Linköpings domkyrka

0.29 MILES

Made from blocks of hand-carved limestone, the enormous domkyrka was the country’s largest and most expensive church in the Middle Ages. Its foundations…

2. Östergötlands Länsmuseum

0.38 MILES

Has a decent European art collection (Cranach’s painting of Eden, Original Sin, is wonderful, with a smiling Eve twiddling her toes), and Swedish art…

3. Gamla Linköping

1.37 MILES

Located 2km west of the city, this is one of the biggest living-museum villages in Sweden. It’s a gorgeous combo of cobbled streets, picket-fenced gardens…

4. Ekenäs Slott

11.9 MILES

Built between 1630 and 1644, this is one of the best-preserved Renaissance castles in Sweden. Features include three spectacular towers, a moat, and…

5. Hällristningsmuseet

22.68 MILES

This riverside museum 2km west of the city has fine examples of Bronze Age rock carvings outside and historical artifacts relating to the period inside…

6. Motala Motor Museum

22.91 MILES

If you're a rev-head or just a lover of beautiful machines, this vehicle museum in a lovely lakeside spot is a must for its staggering collection of more…

7. Holmens Museum

23.55 MILES

This small museum charts over 400 years of paper making on the site of Norrköping's first hand paper mill, which began operations in 1633.

8. Arbetets Museum

23.56 MILES

The innovative Arbetets Museum documents working life. There’s one permanent display about Alva Carlsson, a typical worker in the former cotton mill, and…