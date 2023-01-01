Located 2km west of the city, this is one of the biggest living-museum villages in Sweden. It’s a gorgeous combo of cobbled streets, picket-fenced gardens and around 90 19th-century houses. Just 300m through the forest is Valla Fritidsområde, a recreation area with domestic animals, a children’s playground, minigolf, small museums and vintage abodes.

Highlights at Gamla Linköping include about a dozen themed museums (most free, with various opening times), an artisan shop, horse and carriage rides and even a small chocolate factory.