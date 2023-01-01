Kolmårdens djurpark

Opened in 1965, Scandinavia’s largest zoo attracts some 750,000 visitors a year who come to visit its 750-odd residents from all climates and continents. Features include a safari park and a separate Tropicarium with its motley crew of spiders, sharks, alligators and snakes. The zoo also puts on dolphin shows which may concern some visitors, as animal welfare groups claim keeping dolphins in enclosed tanks is harmful for these complex animals.

Kolmården lies 35km north of Norrköping, on the north shore of Bråviken. Take bus 433 from Norrköping (83kr, 40 minutes).