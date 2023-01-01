The Millennium Elephant Foundation houses elephants rescued from aggressive mahouts, and elephants retired from working in temples. Be aware that though elephants are well-cared for here they are chained for quite long periods and elephant rides are offered; we recommend against these because of the harm they can cause to the elephants. Volunteers are welcome at the foundation. It's two kilometres from Pinnewala, on the Karandupona–Kandy road.
Millennium Elephant Foundation
The Hill Country
