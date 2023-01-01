Glèisa de Sant Miquèu

The black-roofed spire of Gothic Sant Miquèu church dominates Vielha's skyline. Its architectural styles span six centuries, including a 12th-century font, 13th-century portal, 14th-century tower, 16th-century bell and an exterior that encapsulates the transition from Romanesque to Gothic. Inside you'll find the 12th-century Crist de Mijaran icon, an almost life-sized wooden bust depicting a haggard Christ with a wonderfully serene expression, thought to have been part of a major Catalan Romanesque Descent from the Cross group.