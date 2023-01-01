Sant Climent de Taüll

On Taüll's fringes, this 12th-century Romanesque church is a gem not only for its elegant, simple lines and slender six-storey bell tower (which you can climb), but also for the art that once graced its interior. The central apse contains a copy of a famous 1123 mural that now resides in Barcelona’s Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya; at its centre is a Pantocrator, whose rich Mozarabic-influenced colours and expressive but superhuman features have become an emblem of Catalan Romanesque art.

It's well worth timing your visit for the outstanding audiovisual projection that casts the original art onto the church walls (see website for times).