This 12th- to 13th-century Romanesque church, with its three-storey belfry and triple apse, stands proudly in the midst of Arties' flower-festooned houses.
Esglèsia de Santa Maria
Val d'Aran
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
12.5 MILES
On Taüll's fringes, this 12th-century Romanesque church is a gem not only for its elegant, simple lines and slender six-storey bell tower (which you can…
27.32 MILES
Overlooking a lush valley at the foot of the Pyrenees and sitting on the route to Santiago de Compostela, this striking cathedral has been an important…
12.17 MILES
The slender six-storey, 12th-century tower of Santa Eulàlia d'Erill la Vall, a 2.5km walk or drive west of Boí, once used for communications and valley…
1.73 MILES
Within the remarkably colourful frescoed walls of this 12th- and 13th-century church, gaze upon the haunting Romanesque form of the Crist de Salardú. This…
12.26 MILES
Boí's 11th-century church gives the village an air of romance with its angular five-storey stone bell tower, which was restored after a major 13th-century…
3.81 MILES
The black-roofed spire of Gothic Sant Miquèu church dominates Vielha's skyline. Its architectural styles span six centuries, including a 12th-century font…
Centre del Romànic de la Vall de Boí
12.18 MILES
Kick-start your architectural odyssey around the Vall de Boí's exquisite Catalan Romanesque churches with a visit to this multimedia interpretation centre…
3.87 MILES
Occupying a turreted, sparklingly refurbished old mansion, this interactive museum tells the tale of the Val d'Aran's history, from the first Bronze Age…
Nearby Val d'Aran attractions
1.67 MILES
The Refugi Rosta houses the entertaining private PyrenMuseu, which covers the history of tourism in Val d’Aran. Enter via the base of the old stone…
1.73 MILES
3.81 MILES
3.87 MILES
5. Santa Eulàlia d'Erill la Vall
12.17 MILES
6. Centre del Romànic de la Vall de Boí
12.18 MILES
12.26 MILES
12.32 MILES
Up in Taüll's old centre, at the northwestern end of town, the 12th-century Romanesque Santa Maria church is crowned by a five-storey tower. As with many…