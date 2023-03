Within the remarkably colourful frescoed walls of this 12th- and 13th-century church, gaze upon the haunting Romanesque form of the Crist de Salardú. This gaunt wooden sculpture of Jesus on the cross dates to the 13th century, while the Renaissance frescoes lay hidden until the 20th century. Sant Andrèu's sturdy bell tower was a castle keep until 1649, though only the church and some ruined castle walls remain today.