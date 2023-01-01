Cathédrale Ste-Marie

Overlooking a lush valley at the foot of the Pyrenees and sitting on the route to Santiago de Compostela, this striking cathedral has been an important pilgrimage site since medieval times and remains a key stop for pilgrims even today. Early construction of the building dates back to the 11th century with various expansions and redesigns over the ensuing five centuries. Highlights include the 67 intricately carved choir stalls, the atmospheric romanesque cloister, and the towering mausoleum of St-Bertrand and its 17th-century frescoes.