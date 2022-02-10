The Edificio Sarmiento, pride of the Museo de Pontevedra, occupies a renovated 18th-century college. Its absorbing collection ranges over Galician…
Pontevedra
Pontevedra is an inviting, small riverside city that combines history, culture and style into a lively base for exploring the Rías Baixas. The interlocking lanes and plazas of the compact Old Town are abuzz with shops, markets, cafes and tapas bars.
Back in the 16th century, Pontevedra was Galicia's biggest city and an important port. Columbus' flagship, the Santa María, was built here, and indeed some locals are convinced that Columbus himself was not Genoese as is commonly believed, but was really a Pontevedra nobleman called Pedro Madruga, who for obscure reasons faked his own death and took on a new identity.
Explore Pontevedra
- EEdificio Sarmiento
The Edificio Sarmiento, pride of the Museo de Pontevedra, occupies a renovated 18th-century college. Its absorbing collection ranges over Galician…
- MMuseo de Pontevedra
Three of the six buildings of Pontevedra's eclectic museum are closed long-term for restoration, but the others are well worth your time. The Edificio…
- PPraza da Ferrería
Praza da Ferrería has the best selection of cafes in town and is overlooked by the Igrexa de San Francisco, said to have been founded in the 13th century…
- SSantuario da Virxe Peregrina
Just off Praza da Ferrería, you can't miss the distinctive curved facade of the Santuario da Virxe Peregrina, an 18th-century caprice with a distinctly…
- IIgrexa de San Francisco
Set back above the broad Praza da Ferrería, the Igrexa de San Francisco was, according to local lore, founded in the 13th century by St Francis of Assisi…
- SSexto Edificio
The Sexto Edificio, the newest section of the Museo de Pontevedra, has three floors of Galician and Spanish art from the 14th to 20th centuries. It's…
- RRuínas de San Domingos
Part of the Museo de Pontevedra, the Ruínas de San Domingos consist of the five-apse east end of the 14th-century church of a Dominican convent, housing…
- BBasílica de Santa María a Maior
Pontevedra's most impressive church is a beautiful, mainly late-Gothic affair, built by Pontevedra’s sailors’ guild in the 16th century. Busts of Columbus…
- PPraza da Leña
Praza da Leña is one of the quaintest of the dozen or so plazas dotted around the mainly pedestrianised old quarter. It's partly colonnaded and with a…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Pontevedra.
See
Edificio Sarmiento
The Edificio Sarmiento, pride of the Museo de Pontevedra, occupies a renovated 18th-century college. Its absorbing collection ranges over Galician…
See
Museo de Pontevedra
Three of the six buildings of Pontevedra's eclectic museum are closed long-term for restoration, but the others are well worth your time. The Edificio…
See
Praza da Ferrería
Praza da Ferrería has the best selection of cafes in town and is overlooked by the Igrexa de San Francisco, said to have been founded in the 13th century…
See
Santuario da Virxe Peregrina
Just off Praza da Ferrería, you can't miss the distinctive curved facade of the Santuario da Virxe Peregrina, an 18th-century caprice with a distinctly…
See
Igrexa de San Francisco
Set back above the broad Praza da Ferrería, the Igrexa de San Francisco was, according to local lore, founded in the 13th century by St Francis of Assisi…
See
Sexto Edificio
The Sexto Edificio, the newest section of the Museo de Pontevedra, has three floors of Galician and Spanish art from the 14th to 20th centuries. It's…
See
Ruínas de San Domingos
Part of the Museo de Pontevedra, the Ruínas de San Domingos consist of the five-apse east end of the 14th-century church of a Dominican convent, housing…
See
Basílica de Santa María a Maior
Pontevedra's most impressive church is a beautiful, mainly late-Gothic affair, built by Pontevedra’s sailors’ guild in the 16th century. Busts of Columbus…
See
Praza da Leña
Praza da Leña is one of the quaintest of the dozen or so plazas dotted around the mainly pedestrianised old quarter. It's partly colonnaded and with a…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Pontevedra
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.