Pontevedra

Pontevedra is an inviting, small riverside city that combines history, culture and style into a lively base for exploring the Rías Baixas. The interlocking lanes and plazas of the compact Old Town are abuzz with shops, markets, cafes and tapas bars.

Back in the 16th century, Pontevedra was Galicia's biggest city and an important port. Columbus' flagship, the Santa María, was built here, and indeed some locals are convinced that Columbus himself was not Genoese as is commonly believed, but was really a Pontevedra nobleman called Pedro Madruga, who for obscure reasons faked his own death and took on a new identity.

Explore Pontevedra

  • E

    Edificio Sarmiento

    The Edificio Sarmiento, pride of the Museo de Pontevedra, occupies a renovated 18th-century college. Its absorbing collection ranges over Galician…

  • M

    Museo de Pontevedra

    Three of the six buildings of Pontevedra's eclectic museum are closed long-term for restoration, but the others are well worth your time. The Edificio…

  • P

    Praza da Ferrería

    Praza da Ferrería has the best selection of cafes in town and is overlooked by the Igrexa de San Francisco, said to have been founded in the 13th century…

  • S

    Santuario da Virxe Peregrina

    Just off Praza da Ferrería, you can't miss the distinctive curved facade of the Santuario da Virxe Peregrina, an 18th-century caprice with a distinctly…

  • I

    Igrexa de San Francisco

    Set back above the broad Praza da Ferrería, the Igrexa de San Francisco was, according to local lore, founded in the 13th century by St Francis of Assisi…

  • S

    Sexto Edificio

    The Sexto Edificio, the newest section of the Museo de Pontevedra, has three floors of Galician and Spanish art from the 14th to 20th centuries. It's…

  • R

    Ruínas de San Domingos

    Part of the Museo de Pontevedra, the Ruínas de San Domingos consist of the five-apse east end of the 14th-century church of a Dominican convent, housing…

  • B

    Basílica de Santa María a Maior

    Pontevedra's most impressive church is a beautiful, mainly late-Gothic affair, built by Pontevedra’s sailors’ guild in the 16th century. Busts of Columbus…

  • P

    Praza da Leña

    Praza da Leña is one of the quaintest of the dozen or so plazas dotted around the mainly pedestrianised old quarter. It's partly colonnaded and with a…

