Museo de Pontevedra

Three of the six buildings of Pontevedra's eclectic museum are closed long-term for restoration, but the others are well worth your time. The Edificio Sarmiento, in a renovated 18th-century Jesuit college, houses a particularly absorbing collection encompassing Galician Sargadelos ceramics, modern art, two Romanesque sculptures of Biblical prophets that once stood on the exterior of Santiago de Compostela cathedral, and prehistoric Galician gold jewellery.

The adjoining, recently built Sexto Edificio has three floors of Galician and Spanish art from the 14th to 20th centuries – some interesting exhibits, though you won't find any really big names. The Ruínas de San Domingos comprise a ruined 14th-century church with an intriguing collection of heraldic shields, sepulchres and other medieval carvings.