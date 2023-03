Most of Palma's defensive walls were destroyed in the late 19th century to allow the overcrowded city to expand. Only a section of the Renaissance sea wall, the Dalt Murada (begun in 1562, finished in 1801), remains impressively intact. The adjoining Parc de la Mar is an appealing place for a breezy drink at a terrace cafe in summer and is one of the best vantage points for photographing the cathedral in all its glory.