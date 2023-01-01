Convent de Santa Clara

The 'Poor Clares' were one of the first orders to establish a presence in Palma, following the Reconquesta of 1229. The land on which the convent stands was granted them in 1260, although much of the baroque and Gothic structure dates to the 16th and 17th centuries. The current church (the third on the site) has been extensively restored, and the handful of nuns still cloistered here maintains a centuries-old tradition of baking sweets for sale.

You will see a torno, a kind of timber turnstile set in a window. Ring for a nun, order what you want and put money into the turnstile. This swivels around and out come your bocaditos de almendra (almond nibbles) or rollitos de anís (aniseed rolls), at €4.50 for 200g. They also sell homemade ice cream (€2.50).