Northern Mallorca
Northern Mallorca is the island's heart and soul, bundling coastal drama, cultured towns with spirited fiestas, a twinset of white-sand bays and an exciting portfolio of adventure sports into one enticing package.
The Serra de Tramuntana is at its most fabulous where the range culminates on the Cap de Formentor, flicking out into the Med like a dragon's tail. The road that wraps around its cliff tops elicits gasps of wonder from drivers and cyclists. Across the water, the pine-forested peninsula of Cap des Pinar is hiking heaven. Elsewhere, kitesurfers, cliff jumpers, scuba divers, cavers and paragliders harness its unique coastscapes and steady breezes.
Resorts here have a low-key, kid-friendly vibe. Inland, towns have retained an authentic Mallorcan air: from medieval-walled Alcúdia to Pollença, with its cafe-rimmed plazas, pilgrim trails and live-to-party summer festivals.
Explore Northern Mallorca
- Parc Natural de S’Albufera
- Santuari de la Mare de Déu des Puig
South of Pollença, off the Ma2200, one of Mallorca's most tortuous roads bucks and weaves up 1.5km of gasp-out-loud hairpin bends to this 14th-century…
- Platja des Coll Baix
It's a fantastic ramble to Platja des Coll Baix – and what a bay! Snug below sheer, wooded cliffs, this shimmering crescent of pale pebbles and…
- PPol·lèntia
Ranging over a sizeable (but walkable) area, the fascinating ruins of the Roman town of Pol·lèntia lie just outside Alcúdia's walls. Founded around 70 BCE…
- TTalaia d'Alcúdia
Accessed by a lovely, relatively undemanding 30- to 40-minute hike through the pine trees, this astonishing viewpoint has 360-degree wide-angle views over…
- CCalvari
They don't call it Calvari (Calvary) for nothing. Some pilgrims do it on their knees, but even just walking up the 365 cypress-lined steps from the town…
- MMedieval Walls
Although largely rebuilt, Alcúdia's fine city walls are impressive. Those on the north side are largely the medieval originals while near the Porta Roja …
- EEsglésia de la Mare de Déu dels Àngels
A church was first raised on this site in Gothic style shortly after the conquest in 1229, but was given a complete makeover in the 18th century, so what…
- MMuseu Monogràfic de Pol·lèntia
This one-room museum has a fascinating but limited collection of statue fragments, coins, jewellery, household figurines of divinities, scale models of…
See
Parc Natural de S'Albufera
See
Santuari de la Mare de Déu des Puig
See
Platja des Coll Baix
See
Pol·lèntia
See
Talaia d'Alcúdia
See
Calvari
See
Medieval Walls
See
Església de la Mare de Déu dels Àngels
See
Museu Monogràfic de Pol·lèntia
