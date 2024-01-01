This attractive museum lets you walk over and around the archaeological excavations of a Roman salting factory, where they produced the fish sauce garum. The process is explained (English translations available): the sauce, made right along the southern Spanish coast, was famous across the empire.
Factoría Romana de Salazones
Murcia Province
25.44 MILES
The highlight of the old town is a group of baroque buildings around Plaza de España, including the Pósito, a 16th-century former granary; the 18th…
23.62 MILES
The big draw in the Águilas area is the Cuatro Calas a few kilometres southwest of town. These four coves are largely unmolested by tourist development …
25.86 MILES
The town’s castle, high over town, is an impressive place, a huge medieval complex characterised by two towers. The basic entry includes an audio guide…
27.35 MILES
In 2019 the world's second-largest geode opened to the public in northeastern Almería's Sierra del Aguilón. Measuring an astounding 8m long by 2m tall,…
25.45 MILES
This stately and beautiful gem of a church presides in golden-stone majesty over Lorca's central square. The sober and handsome triple-tiered baroque…
Museo Nacional de Arqueología Subacuática
15.48 MILES
This excellent, attractive space delves into the depths of the fascinating world of underwater archaeology. It starts off by explaining the work of those…
15.23 MILES
This impressive complex was designed by top Spanish architect Rafael Moneo. The tour transports visitors from the initial museum on Plaza del Ayuntamiento…
29.97 MILES
Murcia’s cathedral was built in 1394 on the site of a mosque. The initial Gothic architecture was given a playful baroque facelift in 1748, with a…
Nearby Murcia Province attractions
1. Museo Arqueológico Municipal
15 MILES
Built above a late-Roman cemetery with a rich display of Carthaginian, Roman, Visigoth and Islamic artefacts. To get here, head northwest of the city…
15.18 MILES
The Modernista Casa Llagostera is one of several works in town by the architect Víctor Beltrí. At time of writing the facade was covered while the…
15.19 MILES
Cartagena is rich in Modernista buildings such as Casa Cervantes, which was designed by Víctor Beltrí in the last years of the 19th century. It's now a…
15.2 MILES
The zinc-domed Modernista Gran Hotel is particularly magnificent. Only the facade remains of this 1917 classic, but it's impressive.
15.2 MILES
Without too many whimsical flourishes, this Modernista town hall, set back from the waterfront, imposes itself on the heart of town. Drop into the…
15.22 MILES
Set alongside the Molinete hill are the evocative remains of a whole town block and street linking the port with the forum, dating from the 1st century BC…
15.23 MILES
8. Parque Arqueológico Molinete
15.25 MILES
The central Molinete hill has archaeological remains ranging from the Phoenicians to Republicans in the civil war. Strolling over and around it reveals…