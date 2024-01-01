Factoría Romana de Salazones

Murcia Province

This attractive museum lets you walk over and around the archaeological excavations of a Roman salting factory, where they produced the fish sauce garum. The process is explained (English translations available): the sauce, made right along the southern Spanish coast, was famous across the empire.

