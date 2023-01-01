When Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra died in 1616, his body was interred at the Convento de las Trinitarias, which is marked by a plaque. For centuries, no one really knew exactly where Cervantes' body lay. That changed in 2015 when forensic archaeologists finally found his remains. A commemorative Mass is held for Cervantes here every year on the anniversary of his death, 23 April. Still home to cloistered nuns, the convent is closed to the public except for Mass.