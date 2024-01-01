On the western side of Plaza de Ramales is the Escuela Superior de Música Reina Sofía, a prestigious musical conservatory that sometimes hosts concerts and organises open-air recitals in the adjacent Plaza de Oriente. Check the monthly program listed on the wall outside for details.
