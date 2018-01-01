Welcome to Extremadura
Few foreign travellers make it this far. Spaniards, however, know Extremadura as a place to sample some of inland Spain's best food: roasted meats, the pungent, creamy Torta del Casar cheese and the finest Monesterio jamón (ham).
This is a region of broad blue skies and vast swathes of sparsely populated land with isolated farmhouses and crumbling hilltop castles. Wooded sierras rise along the northern, eastern and southern fringes, while the raptor-rich Parque Nacional de Monfragüe is Extremadura's most dramatic corner.
5 days guided tour Madrid from Lisbon
1st. Day (Saturday) LISBON-CACERES-MADRID (616 kms) Departure from Lisbon at 7:30 a.m. towards the border with Spain and continuation to Caceres. Time at leisure to know its Plaza Mayor and to walk through the old city and its medieval quarter, very well preserved and considered as a World Heritage Place. Lunch at your own. Continuation to Madrid. Arrival and accommodations. 2nd. Day (Sunday) MADRID Breakfast and accommodations. Morning city sightseeing tour to get acquainted with this monumental city and see the most important buildings, avenues and squares: Gran Via, Plaza de España, Plaza de Oriente, fountain of Cibeles and Columbus squares, Puerta de Alcalá, Paseo de la Castellana….afternoon at leisure to continue exploring by your own this cosmopolitan city. 3rd. Day (Monday) MADRID-TOLEDO-MADRID (150 kms) Breakfast and accommodations. Today there is a half day tour to the monumental city of Toledo. Located one hour drive from Madrid, the city is like an immense museum of great beauty and holds some of the most genuine historical Spanish Monuments. The old city is considered as a National Monument and declared World Heritage City. Toledo is also named the city of three cultures, as for a long period of time, the Christian, Islamic and Jewish lived peacefully within its walls. After the tour, return to Madrid and time free. 4th. Day (Tuesday) MADRID Breakfast and accommodations. Full day at leisure for shopping or visiting some of its many museums and monuments like the Prado Gallery or the Royal Palace. You may also take optional excursions to El Escorial, Avila and Segovia…or experience the lively restaurants and bars along the old typical quarters. 5th. Day (Wednesday) MADRID-TRUJILLO-LISBON (658 kms) Breakfast. Departure to the region of Extremadura and arrival to Trujillo, birth place of Spanish conquerors. Time free to know its beautiful and monumental Plaza Mayor and continuation to cross the Portuguese border towards Lisbon. Arrival and end of our services.
4 days guided tour Lisbon with Fatima from Madrid
PORTUGAL with FATIMA
PORTUGAL, ANDALUCIA & MOROCCO
Day 1. MADRID - TRUJILLO - LISBON(Wednesday) Departure from our bus terminal at 08:00 a.m.towards the region of Extremadura and arrival toTrujillo, Freetime to know its beautiful and monumental PlazaMayor. Continuation to Lisbon, the capital of Portugal located at the mouth of river Tagus. Accommodations. Optional night tour to attend a show of Fado, typical Portuguese music. Day 2. LISBON (Thursday) Breakfast and accommodations. Morning city sightseeing tour: free afternoon. Optional excursion to Sintra, Estoril, Cascais. Day 3. LISBON - FATIMA - LISBON (Friday) Breakfast. In the morning departure to Fatima, important center of pilgrimage. Free time to visit the Shrine. Return to Lisbon. Accommodations. Day 4. LISBON - CACERES - CORDOBA (Saturday) Breakfast. Departure to Caceres. Time at leisure to know its Plaza Mayor and to walk through the old city and its famous Mdieval quarter, Lunch at your own. Continuation to Cordoba. Dinner and accommodations. Day 5. CORDOBA - SEVILLE (Sunday) Breakfast. Sightseeing tour visiting the famous Mosque-Cathedral and Jewish Quarter. Departure to Seville. Lunch. Afternoon at leisure. Accommodations. Day 6. SEVILLE (Monday) Half board in the hotel. Morning city tour. Optional artistic tour including the Royal Alcazar Palace. Afternoon at leisure to continue discovering the city. Day 7. SEVILLE - RONDA - COSTA DEL SOL (Tuesday) Breakfast Free time. Dinner and accommodations. Day 8. COSTA DEL SOL - TANGIER - FES (Wednesday) Breakfast. Departure to Algeciras or Tarifa to board the ferry crossing the strait of Gibraltar towards Africa. Arrival to Morocco and, after customs, continuation to the imperial city of Fes. Dinner andaccommodations. Day 9. FES (Thursday) Half board. Morning city sightseeing of Fes,visiting the Medersa, the old Casbah and its narrow streets, quarter of tanners, thefountain Najerine, the great Medina, World Heritage site. Afternoon at leisure. Day 10. FES - MEKNES - RABAT - TANGIER (Friday) Breakfast. Departure to Meknes. Panoramic tour of this imperial walled city and continuationto Rabat, capital of the Kingdom of Morocco. Sightseeing city tour visiting the Mausoleum ofMohamed V and the Hassan Tower. After thevisit continuation to Tangier for a panoramic tour. Dinner and accommodations. Day 11. TANGIER - COSTA DEL SOL(Saturday) Breakfast. Departure to board the ferry and cross back the strait towards Spain. Dinner and accommodations. Day 12. COSTA DEL SOL - GRANADA (Sunday) Breakfast. Departure to Granada. Sightseeingtour visiting the Alhambra with its beautifulNazari Palaces and the Generalife. Dinner and accommodations. Day 13. GRANADA - TOLEDO - MADRID(Monday) Breakfast and departure towards the Imperial City of Toledo, full of history. Lunch and city sightseeing. Continuation to Madrid. Arrival and end of the services.
Spanish delights, 7 days from Madrid
1st. Day (Saturday) MADRID-CACERES-SEVILLA (560 kms) Departure from our bus terminal at 8:00 a.m. towards the región of Extremadura and arrival to Caceres. Time at leisure to know its Plaza Mayor and to walk through the old city and its famous medieval quarter, very well preserved and considered as World Heritage place. Lunch at your own. Continuation southwards to Andalucia and arrival to Sevilla. Dinner and accommodations. 2nd. Day (Sunday) SEVILLA Half board in the hotel. Morning city tour visiting the typical Barrio de Santa Cruz with its narrow streets, the Park of María Luisa and Plaza de España, with a panoramic sightseeing of the city. Optional Artistic tour including the Royal Alcazar Palace. Afternoon at leisure. 3rd. Day (Monday) SEVILLA-CORDOBA (145 kms) Breakfast. Departure to Cordoba, at our arrival we start our walking tour starting at Almodovar Gate through the Jewish Quarter and continue for visiting the famous Mosque/Cathedral. Afternoon at leisure. Dinner and accommodations. 4th. Day (Tuesday) CORDOBA-RONDA-MARBELLA (322 kms) Breakfast. Then departure to the Route of the White Villages and Ronda. Free time. Continuation to Costa del Sol. Dinner and accommodations at Marbella. 5th. Day (Wednesday) MARBELLA-GRANADA (180 kms) Breakfast. Departure to Granada. Sightseeing tour including the impressive Alhambra with its beautiful Nazari Palaces and the Generalife gardens. Dinner and accommodations. Optional visit to the caves of Sacromonte and attend a typical show of gipsy flamenco. 6th. Day (Thursday) GRANADA-VALENCIA (498 kms) Breakfast. Departure via Guadix, Baza and Puerto Lumbreras towards the Mediterranean coast and Valencia. Accommodations. 7th. Day (Friday) VALENCIA-BARCELONA (355 kms) Breakfast. Free time. At mid morning departure to Barcelona. Arrival and end of our services.
Andalucia & Mediterranean Coast, 9 days from Madrid
