5 days guided tour Madrid from Lisbon

1st. Day (Saturday) LISBON-CACERES-MADRID (616 kms) Departure from Lisbon at 7:30 a.m. towards the border with Spain and continuation to Caceres. Time at leisure to know its Plaza Mayor and to walk through the old city and its medieval quarter, very well preserved and considered as a World Heritage Place. Lunch at your own. Continuation to Madrid. Arrival and accommodations. 2nd. Day (Sunday) MADRID Breakfast and accommodations. Morning city sightseeing tour to get acquainted with this monumental city and see the most important buildings, avenues and squares: Gran Via, Plaza de España, Plaza de Oriente, fountain of Cibeles and Columbus squares, Puerta de Alcalá, Paseo de la Castellana….afternoon at leisure to continue exploring by your own this cosmopolitan city. 3rd. Day (Monday) MADRID-TOLEDO-MADRID (150 kms) Breakfast and accommodations. Today there is a half day tour to the monumental city of Toledo. Located one hour drive from Madrid, the city is like an immense museum of great beauty and holds some of the most genuine historical Spanish Monuments. The old city is considered as a National Monument and declared World Heritage City. Toledo is also named the city of three cultures, as for a long period of time, the Christian, Islamic and Jewish lived peacefully within its walls. After the tour, return to Madrid and time free. 4th. Day (Tuesday) MADRID Breakfast and accommodations. Full day at leisure for shopping or visiting some of its many museums and monuments like the Prado Gallery or the Royal Palace. You may also take optional excursions to El Escorial, Avila and Segovia…or experience the lively restaurants and bars along the old typical quarters. 5th. Day (Wednesday) MADRID-TRUJILLO-LISBON (658 kms) Breakfast. Departure to the region of Extremadura and arrival to Trujillo, birth place of Spanish conquerors. Time free to know its beautiful and monumental Plaza Mayor and continuation to cross the Portuguese border towards Lisbon. Arrival and end of our services. Note: During the stay in Madrid, there will not be service of tour escort. Tours in Madrid shall be made by regular tour.