This magnificent possessió (rural estate) has been turned into something of a kitsch Mallorca-land exhibit, with folks in traditional dress. The grand mansion is, however, well worth the visit, as are its extensive gardens. Some elements of the property date to the 10th century. You could spend hours exploring the period-furnished rooms, olive and wine presses, grand dining room, stables, workshops and some medieval instruments of torture in the cellars. The admission includes a wine tasting.

In the gardens a stout old yew tree is estimated to be around 2000 years old!