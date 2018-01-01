City Sightseeing Toledo Hop On Hop Off Tour

Toledo, located in Central Spain, is not only one of Spain’s most beautiful cities, but it is also a listed UNESCO World Heritage Site for its widespread cultural heritage and countless monuments. With this in mind, Toledo is an amazing city to explore and City Sightseeing Toledo makes your adventure an exciting one! With 10 tour stops in total, passengers can hop on and hop off as they please, or stay on the tour for the full loop which takes roughly 50 minutes. Stop 1 is located at the amazing Alcazar, one of the highest points in Toledo. Immediately, passengers on the bus will enjoy memorable panoramic views of the city, especially from our open-top deck! Keep your eye out for the San Servando Castle and Tajo River. The tour continues to another famous landmark, the Bisagra Gate, which was built in 1559 and remains amazingly well-preserved today. It is considered the main entrance to Toledo and is also iconic for carrying the coat of arms of former Emperor Charles V. If you’d like to break up your tour and enjoy more amazing high-up views, hop-off at the Mirador Del Valle, another incredible viewpoint. If you visit Valle of an evening, you can watch the sunset over the whole of Toledo! Continue your sightseeing as the tour heads towards the medieval bridge, Puente de San Martin, which crosses over the river Tagus. This bridge had to be rebuilt in the 14th century after large flooding in Toledo sank the previous bridge that was located here. Another of the most interesting sights along this route includes the Hospital de Tavera, a special monument in Toledo, you can hop-off to admire its Renaissance style architecture and visit its museum. The tour stops along the route; Alcazar Bisagra Gate Railway Station Safont Valle Cigarrales San Martin Bridge Cardenal Tavera Bisagra Gate Make your sightseeing even more special with the Toledo Silver Experience. Select this option at check-out and enjoy value added extra’s with your bus ticket, including entrance fee to the Alcazar Museum and a guided walking tour inside.