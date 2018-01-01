Welcome to Castilla-La Mancha
The area’s best known city is glorious Toledo, Spain’s spiritual capital, while Cuenca is another wondrous place, seemingly about to topple off its eagle’s-eyrie perch high above a gorge.
On a more sensory level, this is where saffron is grown and also the capital of Spain’s unrivalled Manchego cheese. The latter makes the perfect accompaniment to the local wines – La Mancha grows more vines than any other region worldwide.
Toledo Sightseeing Tour with Tourist Train from Madrid
Travel to Toledo by a modern air-conditioning coach. Upon arrival, enjoy a walking tour until the city center with a local guide. Then you may start visiting the city at your own leisure to know the important monuments and quarters of this historical city, known as the city of “Three Cultures”. You will also take a ride a ride on the Toledo's tourist train. Take advantage of this excellent opportunity to learn and feel the city as a local. Available departure time from Madrid -> Toledo: 9:00 am or 11:00am (until March 31st) 9:00 am or 10:30am (From Apr 1st) Available Return time from Toledo -> Madrid: 13:00hrs: Everyday. 16:30hrs: Low Season: Tue, Thu, Sat & Sun from November 2017 to March 2018. High Season: Everyday 19:00hrs: Everyday (only for departures from Madrid at 10:30 hrs or 11:00 hrs)
City Sightseeing Toledo Hop On Hop Off Tour
Toledo, located in Central Spain, is not only one of Spain’s most beautiful cities, but it is also a listed UNESCO World Heritage Site for its widespread cultural heritage and countless monuments. With this in mind, Toledo is an amazing city to explore and City Sightseeing Toledo makes your adventure an exciting one! With 10 tour stops in total, passengers can hop on and hop off as they please, or stay on the tour for the full loop which takes roughly 50 minutes. Stop 1 is located at the amazing Alcazar, one of the highest points in Toledo. Immediately, passengers on the bus will enjoy memorable panoramic views of the city, especially from our open-top deck! Keep your eye out for the San Servando Castle and Tajo River. The tour continues to another famous landmark, the Bisagra Gate, which was built in 1559 and remains amazingly well-preserved today. It is considered the main entrance to Toledo and is also iconic for carrying the coat of arms of former Emperor Charles V. If you’d like to break up your tour and enjoy more amazing high-up views, hop-off at the Mirador Del Valle, another incredible viewpoint. If you visit Valle of an evening, you can watch the sunset over the whole of Toledo! Continue your sightseeing as the tour heads towards the medieval bridge, Puente de San Martin, which crosses over the river Tagus. This bridge had to be rebuilt in the 14th century after large flooding in Toledo sank the previous bridge that was located here. Another of the most interesting sights along this route includes the Hospital de Tavera, a special monument in Toledo, you can hop-off to admire its Renaissance style architecture and visit its museum. The tour stops along the route; Alcazar Bisagra Gate Railway Station Safont Valle Cigarrales San Martin Bridge Cardenal Tavera Bisagra Gate Make your sightseeing even more special with the Toledo Silver Experience. Select this option at check-out and enjoy value added extra’s with your bus ticket, including entrance fee to the Alcazar Museum and a guided walking tour inside.
Walking Tour Monumental Toledo
From time immemorial, people from Toledo used to dig the solid rocks of the city with different aims: water supply, refuges during wars, secret passages, construction of thermal baths and tunnels. This gave rise to many legends over the centuries which, in some cases, contained historical and known information and in some other cases they tried to explain unexplainable aspects. Over the years, some of these forgotten subterranean spaces have been valued and can be visited nowadays. Thanks to the Consorcio de la ciudad de Toledo (Consortium of the City of Toledo) the official guides of the city and all the person interested in this special tour are allowed to enter into these unique spaces. El pozo de El Salvador (El Salvador´s Well), la Casa del Judío (Jew´s House), las Termas Romanas y los baños árabes del Cenizal y el Caballel (Roman Thermae and Arabic Baths of El Cenizal and Caballel) are the exclusive, secret and mythic spaces to which we will go down with all of you walking around the city of Toledo.
Toledo Urban Zipline with Digital Photo
Visit Toledo in a different way. Live a unique adventure in a breathtaking scenario. This zipline offers an exclusive experience with their urban zipline flights. Visit Toledo and fly over the river right in the Old Town of Toledo.The zipline experience takes about 20min in total. Upon arrival, users will receive a safety briefing and all the instructions how to proceed. All gear is provided by Fly Toledo. No previous experience is required. Although no special clothes are required, closed trousers and shoes are recommended (i.e., no flip-flaps or skirts).This is the longest urban zip-line in Europe, more than 180m long. Suitable for people with disabilities.All gear included (i.e., harness, helmet and pulley). Possibility to have your own digital photo or GoPro video. Attraction without age restrictions. Minimum weight 20 kg.Excellent safety standards. This zipline uses state-of-the-art security technology: a self-regulating Magnetic Braking System: ZIPSTOPTM. All gear and material accomplishes with the European legal framework of safety regulations UNE-EN 15567-1:2009. Inspections by an external certifier are made periodically. Upon arrival, preliminary and security demonstrations will be performed by a qualified trainer before the participant may use the Zipline. Instructors follow very strict protocols for each participant, including double check of gear placement and standardized verbal instructions between the instructor located at the starting point and the instructor located at the ending point.
Toledo Wine Show in Historical Center
Meet us in Toledo at the designated venue at 6 pm for your wine tasting. You will receive a welcome wine while you watch a virtual guided tour and visit the most beautiful vineyards of the region. You will learn all about the area and why it is so conducive to producing high quality wine. You will enjoy a wine from each winery (4 wines), paired with 4 gourmet 'tapas'.
Cathedral of Toledo with guided tour
Exchange your voucher at Plaza de Zocodover Toledo information point and you´re ready to visit this incredible Cathedral.The visit begins with the explanation of the History of this great monument: The Cathedral of Toledo. We will discover also the Jewels and the custody used in the Corpus Christi, and We will visit also the Choir of the cathedral. At the museum we will enjoy the numerous pictures of El Greco, one of the most impressive collection assembled of the famous Greek painter. The visit takes 1 hour and it´s in English and Spanish languages. We you finish the tour, you have time inside the Cathedral to enjoy the monument.