Teatro Municipal

Castilla-La Mancha

LoginSave

Forced to play plain younger sibling to the (much) older and wiser Corral de Comedias in this famous theatre town, the Municipal occupies an 1860s neoclassical building containing a 800-seat elliptical auditorium. It’s worth the entrance fee to admire the ceiling fresco. While you’re here, check out what’s on and, perhaps, come back for a performance.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Castillo de Calatrava la Nueva

    Castillo de Calatrava la Nueva

    17 MILES

    This magnificent castle-monastery looms high in the sky some 35km south of Almagro, from where it once controlled the path into the Sierra Morena and…

  • National Museum of Theater in Maestrales Palaces (Palacios Maestrales) of Almagro, Castilla la Mancha, Spain.

    Museo Nacional de Teatro

    0.1 MILES

    Thespian or not, you could spend hours in Almagro’s illustrious museum just sifting through the highlights. Theatrical musings include a deftly sculpted…

  • Corral de Comedias

    Corral de Comedias

    0.07 MILES

    Opening onto the plaza is the oldest theatre in Spain. The 17th-century Corral de Comedias is an evocative tribute to the golden age of Spanish theatre,…

  • Museo del Quijote y Biblioteca Cervantina

    Museo del Quijote y Biblioteca Cervantina

    13.67 MILES

    For true Don Quijote fans, this museum is worth perusing for its audiovisual show – a humorous 3D invocation of the book – and old printing presses and…

  • Iglesia de San Pedro

    Iglesia de San Pedro

    13.35 MILES

    Of the handful of churches in town, the most striking is the 14th-century Gothic Iglesia de San Pedro, with its three-part facade and three naves within,…

View more attractions

Nearby Castilla-La Mancha attractions

1. Corral de Comedias

0.07 MILES

Opening onto the plaza is the oldest theatre in Spain. The 17th-century Corral de Comedias is an evocative tribute to the golden age of Spanish theatre,…

2. Museo Nacional de Teatro

0.1 MILES

Thespian or not, you could spend hours in Almagro’s illustrious museum just sifting through the highlights. Theatrical musings include a deftly sculpted…

3. Iglesia de San Pedro

13.35 MILES

Of the handful of churches in town, the most striking is the 14th-century Gothic Iglesia de San Pedro, with its three-part facade and three naves within,…

5. Castillo de Calatrava la Nueva

17 MILES

This magnificent castle-monastery looms high in the sky some 35km south of Almagro, from where it once controlled the path into the Sierra Morena and…