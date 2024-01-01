Teatro Municipal

Forced to play plain younger sibling to the (much) older and wiser Corral de Comedias in this famous theatre town, the Municipal occupies an 1860s neoclassical building containing a 800-seat elliptical auditorium. It’s worth the entrance fee to admire the ceiling fresco. While you’re here, check out what’s on and, perhaps, come back for a performance.
