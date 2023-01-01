Museo del Quijote y Biblioteca Cervantina

For true Don Quijote fans, this museum is worth perusing for its audiovisual show – a humorous 3D invocation of the book – and old printing presses and theatre props. It also functions as a Cervantes library, stocked with 3500 Don Quijote books, including some in Esperanto and Braille, with most of them now digitised, and others dating back to 1724. It helps if you speak Spanish. Entry is by guided tour every half-hour. And it's free!