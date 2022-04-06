©Alberto Loyo/Shutterstock

Biscay Province

Towering cliffs, scenic beaches and lush nature reserves are among the big attractions that lie just beyond Bilbao. Inhabited since Paleolithic times, Biscay Province provides a fine gateway to the wonders of the Basque Country from hiking through dramatic scenery in the Parque Natural de Gorbeia to taking in human-made creations in waterside Portugalete. Biscay Province also contains Gernika, where the horrors of the 20th century are well documented in a village that suffered devastating bombardments during the Spanish Civil War.

Explore Biscay Province

  • M

    Museo de la Paz de Gernika

    Gernika’s seminal experience is a visit to the Peace Museum, where audiovisual displays calmly reveal the horror of war, both in the Basque Country and…

  • P

    Puente Colgante

    Designed by Alberto Palacio, a disciple of Gustave Eiffel, the Unesco World Heritage–listed Puente Colgante (also known as the Vizcaya or Bizkaia Bridge)…

  • P

    Paseo de las Grandes Villas

    The Paseo is the unofficial name given to Getxo's seafront – made up of Muelle de Las Arenas Areeta and Calle Marques de Arriluce e Ibarra. The 'Villas'…

  • T

    Torre de Salazar

    This stubby four-storey tower was originally part of a defensive complex built by the local Salazar family during a period of baronial fighting in the…

  • G

    Galerías de Punta Begoña

    This massive stone structure was built in 1919 as a continuation of Getxo's defensive wall. It's an impressive sight, complete with columns and a…

  • B

    Bosque Pintado de Oma

    The artist Agustín Ibarrola has created an unusual work of art by painting striking designs on a swath of trees inside the Urdaibai Biosphere Reserve. A…

  • M

    Museo de Euskal Herría

    Housed in the beautiful 18th-century Palacio de Montefuerte, this museum contains a comprehensive overview of Basque history, with old maps, engravings…

  • A

    Aquarium

    In the El Abra port complex, Getxo's tiny aquarium showcases marine flora and fauna from the Atlantic Ocean and warmer tropical waters. There are 25…

  • P

    Parque de los Pueblos de Europa

    The Parque de los Pueblos de Europa contains a typically curvaceous sculpture by Henry Moore and a monumental work by renowned Basque sculptor Eduardo…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Biscay Province.

  • See

    Museo de la Paz de Gernika

    Gernika’s seminal experience is a visit to the Peace Museum, where audiovisual displays calmly reveal the horror of war, both in the Basque Country and…

  • See

    Puente Colgante

    Designed by Alberto Palacio, a disciple of Gustave Eiffel, the Unesco World Heritage–listed Puente Colgante (also known as the Vizcaya or Bizkaia Bridge)…

  • See

    Paseo de las Grandes Villas

    The Paseo is the unofficial name given to Getxo's seafront – made up of Muelle de Las Arenas Areeta and Calle Marques de Arriluce e Ibarra. The 'Villas'…

  • See

    Torre de Salazar

    This stubby four-storey tower was originally part of a defensive complex built by the local Salazar family during a period of baronial fighting in the…

  • See

    Galerías de Punta Begoña

    This massive stone structure was built in 1919 as a continuation of Getxo's defensive wall. It's an impressive sight, complete with columns and a…

  • See

    Bosque Pintado de Oma

    The artist Agustín Ibarrola has created an unusual work of art by painting striking designs on a swath of trees inside the Urdaibai Biosphere Reserve. A…

  • See

    Museo de Euskal Herría

    Housed in the beautiful 18th-century Palacio de Montefuerte, this museum contains a comprehensive overview of Basque history, with old maps, engravings…

  • See

    Aquarium

    In the El Abra port complex, Getxo's tiny aquarium showcases marine flora and fauna from the Atlantic Ocean and warmer tropical waters. There are 25…

  • See

    Parque de los Pueblos de Europa

    The Parque de los Pueblos de Europa contains a typically curvaceous sculpture by Henry Moore and a monumental work by renowned Basque sculptor Eduardo…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Biscay Province

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.