Biscay Province
Towering cliffs, scenic beaches and lush nature reserves are among the big attractions that lie just beyond Bilbao. Inhabited since Paleolithic times, Biscay Province provides a fine gateway to the wonders of the Basque Country from hiking through dramatic scenery in the Parque Natural de Gorbeia to taking in human-made creations in waterside Portugalete. Biscay Province also contains Gernika, where the horrors of the 20th century are well documented in a village that suffered devastating bombardments during the Spanish Civil War.
Explore Biscay Province
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Biscay Province.
See
Museo de la Paz de Gernika
Gernika’s seminal experience is a visit to the Peace Museum, where audiovisual displays calmly reveal the horror of war, both in the Basque Country and…
See
Puente Colgante
Designed by Alberto Palacio, a disciple of Gustave Eiffel, the Unesco World Heritage–listed Puente Colgante (also known as the Vizcaya or Bizkaia Bridge)…
See
Paseo de las Grandes Villas
The Paseo is the unofficial name given to Getxo's seafront – made up of Muelle de Las Arenas Areeta and Calle Marques de Arriluce e Ibarra. The 'Villas'…
See
Torre de Salazar
This stubby four-storey tower was originally part of a defensive complex built by the local Salazar family during a period of baronial fighting in the…
See
Galerías de Punta Begoña
This massive stone structure was built in 1919 as a continuation of Getxo's defensive wall. It's an impressive sight, complete with columns and a…
See
Bosque Pintado de Oma
The artist Agustín Ibarrola has created an unusual work of art by painting striking designs on a swath of trees inside the Urdaibai Biosphere Reserve. A…
See
Museo de Euskal Herría
Housed in the beautiful 18th-century Palacio de Montefuerte, this museum contains a comprehensive overview of Basque history, with old maps, engravings…
See
Aquarium
In the El Abra port complex, Getxo's tiny aquarium showcases marine flora and fauna from the Atlantic Ocean and warmer tropical waters. There are 25…
See
Parque de los Pueblos de Europa
The Parque de los Pueblos de Europa contains a typically curvaceous sculpture by Henry Moore and a monumental work by renowned Basque sculptor Eduardo…
