Towering cliffs, scenic beaches and lush nature reserves are among the big attractions that lie just beyond Bilbao. Inhabited since Paleolithic times, Biscay Province provides a fine gateway to the wonders of the Basque Country from hiking through dramatic scenery in the Parque Natural de Gorbeia to taking in human-made creations in waterside Portugalete. Biscay Province also contains Gernika, where the horrors of the 20th century are well documented in a village that suffered devastating bombardments during the Spanish Civil War.