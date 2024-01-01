Above the thundering traffic of the main B10 road to Tarragona, the sea-facing Jardins de Mossèn Costa i Llobera have a good collection of tropical, desert and high-mountain plants – including a veritable forest of cacti (Europe's largest collection), with some species reaching over 5m in height.
Jardins de Mossèn Costa i Llobera
Barcelona
