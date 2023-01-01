Gaudí's most conventional contribution to L'Eixample is the 1901 Casa Calvet, built for textiles industrialist Pere Màrtir Calvet (it now houses a restaurant). Inspired by baroque tendencies, the noble ashlar facade is broken up by protruding wrought-iron balconies, while the interior's most distinctive feature is the staircase.
@engineervoshkin/iStock
Casa Calvet
L'Eixample
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.86 MILES
The Temple Expiatori de la Sagrada Família (Expiatory Temple of the Holy Family) is considered to be the symbol of Barcelona by many residents, and the…
1.87 MILES
Visitors and locals alike love Park Güell. The waving balcony and the colorful Guard’s House, with the imposing Barcelona skyline and sea in the…
0.43 MILES
One of Europe's strangest residential buildings, Casa Batlló (built 1904–6) is Gaudí at his fantastical best. From its playful facade and marine-world…
0.65 MILES
In the top tier of Gaudí's achievements, this madcap Unesco-listed masterpiece, with 33 balconies, was built in 1905–10 as a combined apartment and office…
0.63 MILES
Barcelona's most central fresh-produce market is one of the greatest sound, smell and colour sensations in Europe. It's housed in a packed-out Modernista…
0.58 MILES
Located along the grand, medieval street of Carrer de Montcada, the Museu Picasso is dedicated to one of the world’s greatest artists, Pablo Picasso. Born…
1.7 MILES
Joan Miró was a Catalan painter and sculptor born in Barcelona who combined abstract art with surrealism. He is considered one of the most influential…
0.75 MILES
La Rambla is a tree-lined boulevard featuring a wide array of architectural delights, beautifully decorated flower stalls and particularly talented (and…
Nearby L'Eixample attractions
0.24 MILES
In a hidden garden inside a typical Eixample block is an old water tower and an urban 'beach', the Platja de l'Eixample, also known as the Jardins de la…
2. Palau de la Música Catalana
0.27 MILES
A fantastical symphony in tile, brick, sculpted stone and stained glass, this Unesco-listed, 2146-seat concert hall is a high point of Barcelona’s…
0.3 MILES
The headquarters of the Art of Silk Association is housed in a handsome 18th-century mansion covered in caryatid sgraffiti, overlooking Via Laietana. The…
4. Monestir de Sant Pere de les Puelles
0.31 MILES
It was around this much-remodelled Romanesque church, founded in 945, that settlement began in La Ribera. In 985 a Muslim force under Al-Mansur largely…
0.32 MILES
At the intersection of the old city and L'Eixample, busy Plaça de Catalunya is the city's central transport hub, both for buses and trains, and a…
0.36 MILES
Part of a former monastery active from 1145 AD to the late 15th century, this Romanesque-origin church hidden away in plain sight stands out for its 15th…
0.39 MILES
Just northwest of the main Parc de la Ciutadella, Passeig de Lluís Companys is capped by the Modernista Arc de Triomf, designed by Josep Vilaseca as the…
0.39 MILES
Domènech i Montaner’s 1905 contribution to the Illa de la Discòrdia, with Modernista carving outside and a bright, tiled lobby in which floral motifs…