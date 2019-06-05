The headquarters of the Art of Silk Association is housed in a handsome 18th-century mansion covered in caryatid sgraffiti, overlooking Via Laietana. The richly adorned, silk-lined interior is accessible only once a month on Saturday by scheduled 45-minute guided tour, in English, Spanish and Catalan, which takes in rooms including the luxuriously appointed guild hall, various meeting spaces and the library, with 3000 documents exploring the guild's history back to the 16th century. Check schedules online.