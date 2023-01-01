Monestir de Sant Pere de les Puelles

It was around this much-remodelled Romanesque church, founded in 945, that settlement began in La Ribera. In 985 a Muslim force under Al-Mansur largely destroyed what was then a Benedictine convent, killing or capturing the nuns. Now overlooking a leafy square, the church was rebuilt in early medieval times and in the 20th century. The pre-Romanesque Greek-cross floor plan survives, as do some Corinthian columns (beneath the 12th-century dome) and a much-damaged Renaissance vault leading into a side chapel.