Pavellons Güell

Created by Gaudí for the Finca Güell, as the Güell estate attached to today's Palau de Pedralbes was then called, these stables and porter’s lodge were built between 1884 and 1887, when Gaudí was strongly impressed by Islamic architecture. One of the most eye-catching features is the fantastical wrought-iron dragon gate on Avinguda de Pedralbes. You can usually peer inside on guided visits, though the Pavellons were closed for renovations at research time and not expected to reopen until 2024.