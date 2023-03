First built for the 1929 Expo, this cable car strung across the harbour between La Barceloneta and Montjuïc provides an eagle-eye view of the city. The cabins float between the Torre de Sant Sebastià (Barceloneta) – topped by a panoramic restaurant – and Miramar (Montjuïc), via the 107m-high Torre de Jaume I, every 10 minutes or so. The total 1292m journey takes seven minutes (but the cable car closes in windy weather).