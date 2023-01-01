The heart of the redeveloped harbour is Moll d'Espanya, a former wharf linked to Moll de la Fusta by a wave-shaped footbridge, Rambla de Mar, which rotates to let boats enter the marina behind it.

At the end of Moll d'Espanya is the glossy Maremàgnum shopping, dining and entertainment complex, but the major attraction is L'Aquàrium, with its 80m-long shark tunnel. Short of diving among them (which can be arranged here too), this is as close as you can get to a set of shark teeth without being bitten.