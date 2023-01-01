Església de Sant Miquel del Port

Dating from 1755, this sober baroque church was the first building completed in Barceloneta. Built low so that the cannon in the then Ciutadella fort could fire over it if necessary, it was damaged by Leftists in 1936 and restored in 1992. Its sculpture of St Michael (Sant Miquel) has attracted controversy for its depiction of the archangel as a bodybuilder.

Also adorning the facade are sculptures of two other saints considered protectors of the Catalan fishing fleet: Sant Elm and Santa Maria de Cervelló.

Ferdinand Lesseps, the French engineer who designed the Suez Canal, did a stint as France’s consul-general in Barcelona and lived in the house to the right of the church.