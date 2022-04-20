Oviedo's stunning cathedral complex was built mainly in Gothic and baroque styles between the 13th and 18th centuries. But its origins and greatest…
Oviedo
The compact but characterful and historic casco antiguo (old town) of Asturias’ civilised capital is agreeably offset by elegant parks and busy, modern shopping streets to its west and north. Oviedo is a fun, sophisticated city, with a stash of intriguing sights, some excellent restaurants and a lively student population. Out on the periphery, the hum and heave of factories is a strong reminder that Oviedo is a major producer of textiles, weapons and food.
- Catedral de San Salvador
Oviedo's stunning cathedral complex was built mainly in Gothic and baroque styles between the 13th and 18th centuries. But its origins and greatest…
- PPalacio de Santa María del Naranco
On the slopes of Monte Naranco, 3.5km northwest of central Oviedo, this tall, narrow palace – built by Ramiro I (842–50), Alfonso II’s successor – is an…
- MMuseo Arqueológico de Asturias
Partly within a restored 16th-century monastery, Asturias’ archaeology museum makes the most of the region’s archaeological riches through video and…
- IIglesia de San Miguel de Lillo
A gem of Asturian pre-Romanesque architecture, this noble remnant of a 9th-century church perches peacefully on the slopes of Monte Naranco, 3.5km…
- MMuseo de Bellas Artes de Asturias
Oviedo’s Fine Arts Museum, housed in two of the city’s finest palaces, spans the centuries with its large and rewarding collection, featuring work by…
- MMonumento al Sagrado Corazón
This 30m-high, 1981 stone sculpture of Christ, adorned with a large copy of Asturias’ Cruz de la Victoria (Cross of Victory), crowns Oviedo’s Monte…
- IIglesia de San Julián de los Prados
This early pre-Romanesque masterpiece was constructed during the reign of Alfonso II (AD 791–842). Beyond its portico and graceful pair of porches, you'll…
- PPlaza de la Constitución
Flanked by stately 16th- and 17th-century architecture and a few cafes, this lovely plaza sits near the heart of Oviedo's historic centre.
- PPlaza de Alfonso II
One of Oviedo's most attractive public spaces is this expansive plaza fronting the cathedral, with historic mansions along its sides.
