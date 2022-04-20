Getty Images/age fotostock RM

Oviedo

The compact but characterful and historic casco antiguo (old town) of Asturias’ civ­ilised capital is agreeably offset by elegant parks and busy, modern shopping streets to its west and north. Oviedo is a fun, sophisticated city, with a stash of intriguing sights, some excellent restaurants and a lively student population. Out on the periphery, the hum and heave of factories is a strong reminder that Oviedo is a major producer of textiles, weapons and food.

Explore Oviedo

  • Catedral de San Salvador

    Oviedo's stunning cathedral complex was built mainly in Gothic and baroque styles between the 13th and 18th centuries. But its origins and greatest…

  • P

    Palacio de Santa María del Naranco

    On the slopes of Monte Naranco, 3.5km northwest of central Oviedo, this tall, narrow palace – built by Ramiro I (842–50), Alfonso II’s successor – is an…

  • M

    Museo Arqueológico de Asturias

    Partly within a restored 16th-century monastery, Asturias’ archaeology museum makes the most of the region’s archaeological riches through video and…

  • I

    Iglesia de San Miguel de Lillo

    A gem of Asturian pre-Romanesque architecture, this noble remnant of a 9th-century church perches peacefully on the slopes of Monte Naranco, 3.5km…

  • M

    Museo de Bellas Artes de Asturias

    Oviedo’s Fine Arts Museum, housed in two of the city’s finest palaces, spans the centuries with its large and rewarding collection, featuring work by…

  • M

    Monumento al Sagrado Corazón

    This 30m-high, 1981 stone sculpture of Christ, adorned with a large copy of Asturias’ Cruz de la Victoria (Cross of Victory), crowns Oviedo’s Monte…

  • I

    Iglesia de San Julián de los Prados

    This early pre-Romanesque masterpiece was constructed during the reign of Alfonso II (AD 791–842). Beyond its portico and graceful pair of porches, you'll…

  • P

    Plaza de la Constitución

    Flanked by stately 16th- and 17th-century architecture and a few cafes, this lovely plaza sits near the heart of Oviedo's historic centre.

  • P

    Plaza de Alfonso II

    One of Oviedo's most attractive public spaces is this expansive plaza fronting the cathedral, with historic mansions along its sides.

