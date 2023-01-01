Transfiguració del Senyor

This church, built atop the foundations of a Moorish mosque, was begun soon after the Christian reconquest, although the restored facade dates to the 16th century. Inside, note the large rose window, the ornately carved mahogany pulpit and the 14 chapels in the nave. There's also a small museum exhibiting artefacts such as precious altarpieces and a silver cross bearing a sliver of Palma Cathedral's relic of the True Cross (brought here in 1512).