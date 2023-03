Just 3km inland from Canyamel and signposted off the main coast road, the striking Torre de Canyamel – a 23m-high, restored 13th-century defensive tower of golden stone, named for the sugar cane once grown in the district – is a rewarding detour. There's a restaurant, event space and a permanent exhibition tracing 700 years of development in the area, through artefacts from the Morell Ethnographic Collection.